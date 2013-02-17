FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge up; CBA, Telstra drop
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 17, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge up; CBA, Telstra drop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.4
percent early on Monday morning, with mining majors gaining on
hopes that top customer China will start buying after the Lunar
New Year holidays.
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Telstra Corp Ltd
 dropped after going ex-dividend.
    Global miner BHP Billiton Climbed 0.8 percent, and
major rival Rio Tinto Ltd gained 0.9 percent.
    Commonwealth Bank of Australia retreated 1.5
percent, while telecommunication giant Telstra Corp Ltd 
dropped 3.2 percent. Both companies went ex-dividend on Monday.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 20.5 points
to 5,054.4 by 2319 GMT. The benchmark edged down 3 points to
5,033.9 on Friday, but rose 1.3 percent for the week, continuing
the market's bull run for the fifth consecutive week.  
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 4,212.8. 
 
 

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.