Australia shares up 0.6 pct on strong earnings reports

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.6 percent on Monday, as a string of earnings reports supported a view that the local economy was in better-than-expected shape, and investors bought on dips after two big bluechips went ex-dividend, pushing daily volume to a near two-month high. Big miners also gained on hopes that top customer China will start buying after the Lunar New Year holidays, with BHP Billiton adding 0.2 percent and Rio Tinto Ltd climbing 1.1 percent. Both Commonwealth Bank of Australia and telecommunication giant Telstra Corp Ltd went ex-dividend on Monday, which prompted rotation into the other three major banks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 29.5 points to 5,063.4, according the latest data. The benchmark edged down 3 points to 5,033.9 on Friday, but rose 1.3 percent for the week, continuing the market's bull run for a fifth consecutive week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4 percent to 4,214.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)