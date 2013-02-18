FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares may edge down, focus on earnings
February 18, 2013 / 10:47 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares may edge down, focus on earnings

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
opening with a softer tone on Tuesday on a fall in metals
prices, but sentiment remains supportive after a three-month
rally that has taken the market to 4-1/2 year highs.
   
    * Share price index futures slipped 0.1 percent to
5038.0, a 25.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent on Monday to its
highest close since September 2008. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose O.2
percent to 4,224.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. financial markets were closed on Monday for a public
holiday. 
    * Copper prices dipped to a near three-week low on Monday as
signs of weak global growth dampened the demand outlook for
industrial metals, with the focus on buying interest from top
consumer China after the week-long Lunar New Year holidays. 
    * Ports and rail operator Asciano Ltd reported a
first-half profit after tax of $199.9 million and expected
full-year capital expenditure would be in the $700-$800 range
projected in its FY 2012 final result. 
    * Telecom New Zealand said it, Vodafone and
Australia's Telstra will build a $60 million
trans-Tasman submarine cable. 
    * The chief executive, chairman and independent directors of
Australia's APN News & Media resigned on Monday after
major shareholder Independent News & Media said it had
lost confidence in management and scuppered a planned capital
raising. 
    APN shares were on a trading halt on Monday after closing at
A$0.30. The stock has crashed from a high of A$6.16 in 2007. 

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1519.79      -0.1%    -1.590
USD/JPY                   93.93       -0.02%    -0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0052          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1609.55      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  95.53       -0.34%    -0.330
DOW JONES                 13981.76     0.06%      8.37
ASIA ADRS                136.35      -0.34%     -0.46
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St closed on Monday for public holiday            
  * Brent steadies below $118, global growth hopes support 
  * Gold edges lower on lower euro, absent U.S. players  
  * Copper falls to near 3-week low on growth concerns  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
