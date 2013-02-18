FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares edge down 0.1 percent, look to local earnings
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 18, 2013 / 11:26 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares edge down 0.1 percent, look to local earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to open)
    SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged down 0.1
percent on Tuesday on a fall in metals prices, with investors
focusing on local corporate earnings for direction after a
three-month rally that has taken the market to 4-1/2 year highs.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 6.0 points to
to 5,057.4 by 2317 GMT. The index rose 0.6 percent on Monday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose O.2
percent to 4,222.6 in early trade.
 

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.