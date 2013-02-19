Australia shares up 0.4 percent to 4-1/2 yr high, awaiting BHP

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended 0.4 percent up at a fresh 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday, continuing the recent rally on better-than-expected corporate earnings. BHP Billiton Ltd rose 0.9 percent ahead of its first half results, which are due on Wednesday morning. Rio Tinto Ltd eased 0.5 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 18.5 points to 5,081.9, according to the latest data, which is the highest since September 3, 2008. The index rose 0.6 percent on Monday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent to 4,244.2. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Richard Borsuk)