Australia shares seen opening higher, BHP appoints new CEO

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to start higher on Wednesday, buoyed by market momentum and gains on Wall Street, with top global miner BHP Billiton Ltd in focus after it reported a sharp fall in half-year profit and appointed a new CEO. * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent to 5,076, a 5.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark struck a 4-1/2 year high on Tuesday, continuing the recent rally on better-than-expected corporate earnings. * BHP appointed the head of its non-ferrous division as its new chief executive on Wednesday after it reported a 43 percent drop in half-year profit, its worst half-year slide in more than a decade. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.7 percent to 4,212.4 in early trade. * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a surge in merger activity suggested investors were still finding value in the market even as indexes closed in on all-time highs. * Copper hit a three-week low on Tuesday, depressed by unease over top consumer China's limp return to the market from a week-long holiday, although losses were limited by better-than-expected German investor sentiment data. * Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Suncorp Group Ltd , and Woodside Petroleum Ltd will release earnings reports. * Aurizon Holdings Ltd, formerly known as QR National, reported a 27 percent rise in half year profit after tax. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1530.94 0.73% 11.150 USD/JPY 93.55 -0.01% -0.010 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.0278 -- 0.023 SPOT GOLD 1604.2 0.00% -0.010 US CRUDE 96.66 0.83% 0.800 DOW JONES 14035.67 0.39% 53.91 ASIA ADRS 138.16 1.33% 1.81 ------------------------------------------------------------- (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)