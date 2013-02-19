FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen opening higher, BHP appoints new CEO
Sections
Featured
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Puerto Rico
Trump meets storm victims, first responders
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 19, 2013 / 10:43 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen opening higher, BHP appoints new CEO

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
start higher on Wednesday, buoyed by market momentum and gains
on Wall Street, with top global miner BHP Billiton Ltd 
in focus after it reported a sharp fall in half-year profit and
appointed a new CEO.
        
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 5,076, a 5.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark struck a 4-1/2 year high on
Tuesday, continuing the recent rally on better-than-expected
corporate earnings. 
    * BHP appointed the head of its non-ferrous division as its
new chief executive on Wednesday after it reported a 43 percent
drop in half-year profit, its worst half-year slide in more than
a decade. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.7
percent to 4,212.4 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rose on Tuesday as a surge in merger activity
suggested investors were still finding value in the market even
as indexes closed in on all-time highs.
    * Copper hit a three-week low on Tuesday, depressed by
unease over top consumer China's limp return to the market from
a week-long holiday, although losses were limited by
better-than-expected German investor sentiment data. 
    * Fortescue Metals Group Ltd, Suncorp Group Ltd
, and Woodside Petroleum Ltd will release
earnings reports.
    * Aurizon Holdings Ltd, formerly known as QR
National, reported a 27 percent rise in half year profit after
tax. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2212 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1530.94      0.73%    11.150
USD/JPY                   93.55       -0.01%    -0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.0278          --     0.023
SPOT GOLD                 1604.2       0.00%    -0.010
US CRUDE                  96.66        0.83%     0.800
DOW JONES                 14035.67     0.39%     53.91
ASIA ADRS                138.16       1.33%      1.81
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                 
  
  * M&A deals lift Wall Street shares nearer a record high 
  * Oil rises, following U.S. equities higher             
  * Gold drops near 6-month low on economic optimism     
  * Copper at 3-wk low as Chinese demand disappoints    
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.