Australia shares seen lower on U.S., euro growth concerns
February 21, 2013 / 10:31 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen lower on U.S., euro growth concerns

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 22 - Australian shares are set to open lower on
Friday after Wall Street fell on concerns about the U.S. and
euro zone economies, and traders will watch testimony from the
Reserve Bank of Australia Governor for an update on the local
economy.

    * Local share price index futures fell to 4,961, a
19.1 point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index 
close. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 2.2
points to 4,172.61 in early trade.
    * In New York, the S&P 500 posted its worst 2-day loss since
November.
    * Copper slid to its weakest in nearly two months on
Thursday on worries about a lack of demand from top consumer
China and slow growth in Europe. Oil fell 1 percent.
    * RBA Governor Glenn Stevens appears before the House of
Representatives Standing Committee on Economics on Friday,
answering questions about the economy and policy.
    * Oil and gas producer Santos reported a 34 percent
rise in annual profit after lifting gas production and said its
major LNG development projects remained on track.
    
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2144 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1502.42     -0.63%    -9.530
 USD/JPY                          93.05       -0.52%    -0.490
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9757          --    -0.035
 SPOT GOLD                        1575.2       0.83%    12.910
 US CRUDE                         92.94       -2.39%    -2.280
 DOW JONES                        13880.62    -0.34%    -46.92
 ASIA ADRS                        134.47      -1.57%     -2.14
 -------------------------------------------------------------                                              
 
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Pauline Askin; Editing by John Mair)

