Australian shares fall at open, miners weak

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7 percent early on Thursday, with mining stocks down after gold, equities and resource-linked currencies were knocked lower by talk that a hedge fund had been liquidating positions in commodities. BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 2.9 percent and rival Rio Tinto LTD was 2.6 percent lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 32.2 points to 5,066.5 by 2323 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday to a 4-1/2 year high. Better-than-expected corporate earnings have added momentum to a sustained rally, with the market up about 17 percent since mid-November. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.2 percent, or 6.8 points to 4,207.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)