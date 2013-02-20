FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares fall at open, miners weak
February 20, 2013 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares fall at open, miners weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.7
percent early on Thursday, with mining stocks down after gold,
equities and resource-linked currencies were knocked lower by
talk that a hedge fund had been liquidating positions in
commodities. 
    BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 2.9 percent and rival Rio
Tinto LTD was 2.6 percent lower.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 32.2 points
to 5,066.5 by 2323 GMT. 
    The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Wednesday to a 4-1/2 year
high. Better-than-expected corporate earnings have added
momentum to a sustained rally, with the market up about 17
percent since mid-November.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.2
percent, or 6.8 points to 4,207.4.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by John Mair)

