Australian shares slump 2.3 pct; index below 5,000

MELBOURNE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed down 2.3 percent on Thursday as mining, bank and energy stocks slumped on worries the United States could stop or cut its monetary stimulus programme, which sparked a sell-off in risk assets. A number of Federal Reserve officials think the central bank might have to slow or stop buying bonds, according to minutes of the central bank's policy meeting. Index heavyweight miner BHP Billiton Ltd dropped 3.8 percent and rival Rio Tinto LTD fell 3 percent. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index shed 118.6 points to 4,980.1, according to the latest data. It hit a 4-1/2 year high on Wednesday after gaining 17 percent from November lows. Gold prices hit a 7-month low, hurt by talk a hedge fund had been liquidating positions in commodities. (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by Richard Borsuk)