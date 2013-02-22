FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares recover on central bank optimism; down 0.3 pct on week
February 22, 2013 / 5:21 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares recover on central bank optimism; down 0.3 pct on week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered 0.8
percent on Friday following a steep fall in the previous
session, with the rally led by the financials sector as upbeat
comments from the central bank governor offset concerns about
the U.S. and euro zone economies.
    In a parliament hearing on Friday, Reserve Bank of Australia
Governor Glenn Stevens said the bank could ease interest rates
further if needed given a benign inflation outlook, while
expressing optimism about the Australian economy.
 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 38.0 points
to 5,018.1, according to the latest data, but ended the week 0.3
percent lower.
    It plunged 2.3 percent on Thursday, which was its biggest
one-day percentage fall since May on worries the U.S. Federal
Reserve could stop or cut its monetary stimulus programme.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 1.1
percent to 4,214.6.

    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)

