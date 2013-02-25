Australian shares drop on Wall St falls, Italy worries

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 1.3 percent on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks fell and investor sentiment was hit by worries of renewed euro zone instability as election projections showed Italy could end up with a split parliament. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 61.6 points to 4,994.2 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday, keeping the market close to a 4-1/2 year high hit last week. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent, or 14.3 points, to 4,212.1. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)