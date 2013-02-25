FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares drop on Wall St falls, Italy worries
February 25, 2013 / 11:16 PM / 5 years ago

Australian shares drop on Wall St falls, Italy worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares lost 1.3
percent on Tuesday after Wall Street stocks fell and investor
sentiment was hit by worries of renewed euro zone instability as
election projections showed Italy could end up with a split
parliament.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index had lost 61.6 points
to 4,994.2 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on
Monday, keeping the market close to a 4-1/2 year high hit last
week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent, or 14.3 points, to 4,212.1.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

