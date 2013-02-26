FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares fall on worry about Italy, Wall Street slide
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 26, 2013 / 5:20 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares fall on worry about Italy, Wall Street slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 1 percent
on Tuesday on euro zone instability fears as Italy faces a
political deadlock and after Wall Street suffered its biggest
fall since November.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was 52.2 points lower
according to the latest data, trimming losses from earlier in
the session. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday, keeping
the market close to a 4-1/2 year high hit last week.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the
session 0.3 percent or 12.5 points higher at 4,238.9.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.