Australia shares seen dropping on Italian uncertainty

MELBOURNE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment is hit by worries of renewed euro zone instability as election projections show Italy could end up with a split parliament. * Stock index futures fell 1.1 percent to 4,988.0, a 67.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday, keeping the market close to a 4-1/2 year high hit last week. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4 percent to 4,211.6 in early trade. * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, reversing course from earlier gains as elections in Italy stoked concerns a divided parliament could disrupt the country's fiscal reforms and the euro zone's stability. * Copper rebounded from a six-day losing streak, although gains were kept in check by slower growth of manufacturing activity in top consumer China, where post-holiday buying has yet to pick-up aggressively. * Top insurer QBE Insurance Group reported an 8 percent rise in net profit to $761 million and said it expected to achieve an underlying insurance profit margin of 11 percent in 2013, up from 8 percent in 2012. * Atlas Iron reported a first-half underlying profit of A$1 million and said talks on building or accessing a rail line for its planned iron ore expansion were progressing. * Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care reported a 12 percent rise in core net profit to A$148.2 million and raised full-year guidance for core profit growth to 13-15 percent from its previous guidance of 10-12 percent. * Seven Group Holdings reported a 47 percent rise in first-half profit before one-offs to A$234 million, underpinned by its WesTrac mining equipment business. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2148 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1487.85 -1.83% -27.750 USD/JPY 91.86 -1.65% -1.540 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8654 -- -0.096 SPOT GOLD 1593.54 0.84% 13.240 US CRUDE 92.12 -1.08% -1.010 DOW JONES 13784.17 -1.55% -216.40 ASIA ADRS 134.26 -1.63% -2.23 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election * Brent up as Chinese imports up, Italy election weighs * Gold rises on rebound hopes, uncertain Italy election * Copper snaps losses, China caps gains For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)