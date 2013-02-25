FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen dropping on Italian uncertainty
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 25, 2013 / 10:21 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen dropping on Italian uncertainty

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open lower on Tuesday as investor sentiment is hit by worries of
renewed euro zone instability as election projections show Italy
could end up with a split parliament.
    
    * Stock index futures fell 1.1 percent to 4,988.0,
a 67.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Monday, keeping the
market close to a 4-1/2 year high hit last week.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.4
percent to 4,211.6 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks fell on Monday, reversing course from earlier
gains as elections in Italy stoked concerns a divided parliament
could disrupt the country's fiscal reforms and the euro zone's
stability.
    * Copper rebounded from a six-day losing streak, although
gains were kept in check by slower growth of manufacturing
activity in top consumer China, where post-holiday buying has
yet to pick-up aggressively.
    * Top insurer QBE Insurance Group reported an 8
percent rise in net profit to $761 million and said it expected
to achieve an underlying insurance profit margin of 11 percent
in 2013, up from 8 percent in 2012.
    * Atlas Iron reported a first-half underlying
profit of A$1 million and said talks on building or accessing a
rail line for its planned iron ore expansion were progressing.
    * Private hospital operator Ramsay Health Care 
reported a 12 percent rise in core net profit to A$148.2 million
and raised full-year guidance for core profit growth to 13-15
percent from its previous guidance of 10-12 percent.
    * Seven Group Holdings reported a 47 percent rise
in first-half profit before one-offs to A$234 million,
underpinned by its WesTrac mining equipment business.

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2148 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1487.85     -1.83%   -27.750
USD/JPY                   91.86       -1.65%    -1.540
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8654          --    -0.096
SPOT GOLD                 1593.54      0.84%    13.240
US CRUDE                  92.12       -1.08%    -1.010
DOW JONES                 13784.17    -1.55%   -216.40
ASIA ADRS                134.26      -1.63%     -2.23
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St trips and falls on cloudy Italian election     
  * Brent up as Chinese imports up, Italy election weighs 
  * Gold rises on rebound hopes, uncertain Italy election 
  * Copper snaps losses, China caps gains               
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.