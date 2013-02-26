FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares rebound on Bernanke comments
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 26, 2013 / 11:21 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares rebound on Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.5
percent on Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded on comments by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke that reassured investors
the Fed would keep buying bonds, easing worries of an early end
to policy stimulus.
     The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 26.4 points
to 5,030 by 2312 GMT. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index climbed 0.9
percent, or 37 points, to 4,275.9.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.