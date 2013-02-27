FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares recover as Fed chief's comments bolster sentiment
February 27, 2013 / 5:25 AM / in 5 years

Australia shares recover as Fed chief's comments bolster sentiment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares recovered 0.7
percent on Wednesday, tracking a rebound on Wall Street, after
the Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended the central
bank's bond-buying programme. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was 33 points higher according
to the latest data. The benchmark lost 1 percent on Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the
session 0.9 percent or 37.4 points higher to 4,276.3.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
