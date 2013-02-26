FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen opening higher on Bernanke comments
February 26, 2013 / 10:51 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen opening higher on Bernanke comments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
start higher on Wednesday, after Wall Street rose as Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke reassured the market the U.S.
central bank would keep buying bonds and eased concerns of an
early end to policy stimulus.
     
    * Local share price index futures 0.6 percent to
5007, a 3.4-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index
 close. The benchmark fell 1 percent on Tuesday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent to 4,267.7 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks rebounded from their worst decline since
November after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke defended
the Fed's bond-buying stimulus and sales of new homes hit a
4-1/2-year high. 
    * Copper edged up as U.S. housing and consumer confidence
data offset worries about a deadlocked Italian vote, and as
investors were relieved to hear the Federal Reserve defend its
ultra-loose monetary policy. 
    * A powerful cyclone headed for Australia's Port Hedland,
which handles a fifth of the world's seaborne-traded iron ore,
stalled off the coast but was set to make landfall later on
Wednesday with destructive winds and flooding. 
    * Spot iron ore prices drifted to a one-month low on Tuesday
as worries about China demand outweighed concerns about
potential supply disruptions from Australia. 
    * Australian mining contractor Macmahon Holdings 
said shareholders had approved the sale of its construction
business to Leighton Holdings Ltd. 
   * Australian shopping mall owner Westfield Group 
reported 2012 results in line with expectations, and upgraded
its outlook for 2013. 
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2231 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1496.94      0.61%     9.090
USD/JPY                   91.98        0.01%     0.010
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.886           --     0.021
SPOT GOLD                 1613.7       0.04%     0.590
US CRUDE                  92.63       -0.52%    -0.480
DOW JONES                 13900.13     0.84%    115.96
ASIA ADRS                135.60       1.00%      1.34
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St rebounds on Bernanke comments, data            
  * Brent crude oil under $113 on Italian vote fears      
  * Gold gains most in 3 mths as Bernanke defends policy 
  * Copper recovers from Italy vote on Bernanke, data   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
