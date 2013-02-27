FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares rise; sentiment boosted by U.S. Fed comments
February 27, 2013 / 11:16 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares rise; sentiment boosted by U.S. Fed comments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.9
percent on Thursday, led by financials, as investor sentiment
was boosted by strong gains on Wall Street after U.S. Federal
Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke made it clear there was no
intention to end policy stimulus earlier than expected.
    Westpac Banking Corp climbed 1.5 percent.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was 47.8 points
higher at 5,084.4 as of 2310 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.7 percent
on Wednesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.5
percent, or 20.7 points, to 4,297.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

