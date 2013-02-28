Australia shares seen dipping on metal prices; eye China PMI

SYDNEY, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen pulling back from 4-1/2 year highs on Friday, with big miners weakened by lower metal prices and on investors' expectations that China's February official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will edge lower. * Local share price index futures slipped 0.3 percent to 5,068, a 36.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rallied 1.3 percent on Thursday to its highest close since September 2008. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2 percent to 4,310.2 in early trade. * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up modest gains late in the session and denying the Dow a chance to inch closer to all-time highs. * Copper lost ground after mixed data on the U.S. economy and because metals investors worried about scant demand from top consumer China as well as high inventories. * China, Australia's biggest resources buyer, releases its official PMI for February on Friday. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect it to edge lower. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1514.68 -0.09% -1.310 USD/JPY 92.58 0.05% 0.050 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8773 -- -0.022 SPOT GOLD 1579.25 -0.03% -0.510 US CRUDE 91.77 -1.07% -0.990 DOW JONES 14054.49 -0.15% -20.88 ASIA ADRS 136.22 0.10% 0.14 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th mth * Brent crude oil hits six-wk low, down $8 in two weeks * Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight mthly drop * Copper slips on week China demand, mixed U.S. data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)