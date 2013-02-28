FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen dipping on metal prices; eye China PMI
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 28, 2013 / 10:47 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares seen dipping on metal prices; eye China PMI

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen pulling
back from 4-1/2 year highs on Friday, with big miners weakened
by lower metal prices and on investors' expectations that
China's February official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will
edge lower.
    
    * Local share price index futures slipped 0.3
percent to 5,068, a 36.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rallied 1.3
percent on Thursday to its highest close since September 2008.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.2
percent to 4,310.2 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks ended flat on Thursday, giving up modest gains
late in the session and denying the Dow a chance to inch closer
to all-time highs. 
    * Copper lost ground after mixed data on the U.S. economy
and because metals investors worried about scant demand from top
consumer China as well as high inventories. 
    * China, Australia's biggest resources buyer, releases its
official PMI for February on Friday. A Reuters poll showed
analysts expect it to edge lower. 
 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2201 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1514.68     -0.09%    -1.310
USD/JPY                   92.58        0.05%     0.050
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8773          --    -0.022
SPOT GOLD                 1579.25     -0.03%    -0.510
US CRUDE                  91.77       -1.07%    -0.990
DOW JONES                 14054.49    -0.15%    -20.88
ASIA ADRS                136.22       0.10%      0.14
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St ends flat after late fade; S&P up for 4th mth  
  * Brent crude oil hits six-wk low, down $8 in two weeks 
  * Gold down 1 pct on day, posts 5th straight mthly drop 
  * Copper slips on week China demand, mixed U.S. data  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.