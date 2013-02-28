Australia shares fall on metal prices; eye China PMI

(Update to open) SYDNEY, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.4 percent early on Friday, pulling back from 4-1/2 year highs touched in the previous session, as big miners lost ground on lower metal prices and investors' expectations that China's February official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will edge lower. China, Australia's biggest resources buyer, releases its official PMI for February on Friday. A Reuters poll showed analysts expect it to edge lower. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 22.2 points to 5,081.9 as of 2315 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.3 percent on Thursday to its highest close since September 2008. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent to 4,306.6. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)