Australia shares fall on metal prices; eye China PMI
February 28, 2013 / 11:22 PM / 5 years ago

Australia shares fall on metal prices; eye China PMI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Update to open)
    SYDNEY, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.4
percent early on Friday, pulling back from 4-1/2 year highs
touched in the previous session, as big miners lost ground on
lower metal prices and investors' expectations that China's
February official purchasing managers' index (PMI) will edge
lower.
    China, Australia's biggest resources buyer, releases its
official PMI for February on Friday. A Reuters poll showed
analysts expect it to edge lower. 
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 22.2 points to
5,081.9 as of 2315 GMT. The benchmark jumped 1.3 percent on
Thursday to its highest close since September 2008.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3
percent to 4,306.6. 

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
