Australia shares ease 0.4 pct; 1.4 pct higher for the week
March 1, 2013 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares ease 0.4 pct; 1.4 pct higher for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 0.4
percent lower on Friday, dragged by a sell-off in cyclical
stocks, as investors took profits from a recent rally.
    The market still ended the week 1.4 percent higher and has
gained 9.4 percent this year as concerns over the United States
and the euro zone ease. A strong earnings season has also
supported sentiment.
    The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 18.0 points to
5,086.1, according to the latest data. It jumped 1.3 percent on
Thursday to its highest close since September 2008.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 2.0
points lower to 4,318.0. 

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

