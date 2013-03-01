Australia shares ease 0.4 pct; 1.4 pct higher for the week

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Mar 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed 0.4 percent lower on Friday, dragged by a sell-off in cyclical stocks, as investors took profits from a recent rally. The market still ended the week 1.4 percent higher and has gained 9.4 percent this year as concerns over the United States and the euro zone ease. A strong earnings season has also supported sentiment. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 18.0 points to 5,086.1, according to the latest data. It jumped 1.3 percent on Thursday to its highest close since September 2008. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index edged 2.0 points lower to 4,318.0. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)