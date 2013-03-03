Australia shares seen edging down on weak resources

SYDNEY, Mar 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a sluggish start on Monday, as lower metal prices hold resource stocks back and patchy global economic data encourages some investors to book profits after a strong rally for risk assets this year. * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1 percent, or 5 points, to 5,069. That left futures at a 17.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index, which slipped 0.4 percent on Friday following a strong rally last week. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.0 percent to 4,275.0 in early trade. * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P 500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong U.S. economic data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government spending cuts. * Copper fell to its lowest in more than three months on Friday, burdened by a strong dollar, cooling factory growth in major metals consumer China and worrying economic and political signals from Europe and the United States. * Archer Daniels Midland Co said it could still make another bid for GrainCorp Ltd, after the Australian grain handler rejected two takeover offers from the giant U.S. agribusiness company. * News Ltd is selling down its 44 percent stake in New Zealand's dominant television operator, Sky Network Television Ltd. * Australia will release its monthly inflation gauge, business inventories for the fourth quarter, and February job ads on Monday. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2213 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1518.2 0.23% 3.520 USD/JPY 93.4 -0.17% -0.160 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.8446 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1576.54 0.00% 0.000 US CRUDE 90.68 -1.49% -1.370 DOW JONES 14089.66 0.25% 35.17 ASIA ADRS 136.82 0.44% 0.60 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Wall St advances as data outweighs budget cuts * Brent erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts * Gold down on strong US data, ignores spending cuts * Copper hits three-month low as dlr, China data drag For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)