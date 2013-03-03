FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen edging down on weak resources
#Hot Stocks
March 3, 2013 / 10:31 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen edging down on weak resources

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set for a
sluggish start on Monday, as lower metal prices hold resource
stocks back and patchy global economic data encourages some
investors to book profits after a strong rally for risk assets
this year. 
        
    * Local share price index futures edged down 0.1
percent, or 5 points, to 5,069. That left futures at a
17.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index,
which slipped 0.4 percent on Friday following a strong rally
last week. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.0
percent to 4,275.0 in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks advanced modestly on Friday, leaving the S&P
500 with slight gains in a volatile week as strong U.S. economic
data overshadowed growth concerns in China and Europe and let
investors discount the impact of expected U.S. government
spending cuts.  
    * Copper fell to its lowest in more than three months on
Friday, burdened by a strong dollar, cooling factory growth in
major metals consumer China and worrying economic and political
signals from Europe and the United States. 
    * Archer Daniels Midland Co said it could still make
another bid for GrainCorp Ltd, after the Australian
grain handler rejected two takeover offers from the giant U.S.
agribusiness company. 
    * News Ltd is selling down its 44 percent stake in New
Zealand's dominant television operator, Sky Network Television
Ltd. 
    * Australia will release its monthly inflation gauge,
business inventories for the fourth quarter, and February job
ads on Monday. 
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2213 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1518.2       0.23%     3.520
USD/JPY                   93.4        -0.17%    -0.160
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8446          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1576.54      0.00%     0.000
US CRUDE                  90.68       -1.49%    -1.370
DOW JONES                 14089.66     0.25%     35.17
ASIA ADRS                136.82       0.44%      0.60
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
        
  * Wall St advances as data outweighs budget cuts          
  * Brent erases 2013 gains, slips on US budget cuts       
  * Gold down on strong US data, ignores spending cuts    
  * Copper hits three-month low as dlr, China data drag  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
