Australia shares open lower, BHP down 3 percent

(Updates to open) SYDNEY, March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.4 percent at open on Monday, hurt by lower metal prices and as some blue chip stocks such as global miner BHP Billiton traded ex-dividend. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index lost 19.7 points to 5,066.4 as of 2315 GMT. After a strong run for risk assets this year, the index is susceptible to profit-taking and it slipped 0.4 percent on Friday. BHP fell 3.0 percent to A$35.75 by 2315 GMT. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index fell 1.0 percent to 4,276.8. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)