March 4, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares set to rebound; focus on rate decision

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Australian stocks look set to
rebound on Tuesday as investors look for some value buys after a
sharp fall, but trading is seen cautious ahead of the central
bank's rate decision and on concerns about China's housing
market. 
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.6 percent
to 5,053, a 42.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark fell 1.5 percent to its
lowest close since Feb. 26.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index inched down
0.2 percent to 4,243.2 in early trade.
    * A late-day rebound saw U.S. stocks close higher on Monday,
extending a recent trend of buying on dips and pushing major
indexes near all-time highs despite concerns about growth and
China's housing market.  
    * Copper rebounded from three-month lows, but gains were
kept in check by a political stalemate in the United States and
Italy, and by plans in top consumer China for tighter property
sector controls. 
    * The outcome of the Reserve Bank of Australia's March
meeting will be announced at 0330 GMT. Nearly all economists in
a Reuters poll forecast no change to the record-low 3 percent
cash rate.
    * January retail sales figures and current account deficit
DATA for the fourth quarter are due at 0030 GMT.
    * Shares in New Zealand's dominant pay television operator,
Sky Network Television Ltd, fell sharply on Tuesday
after News Corp completed the sale of its 44 percent
stake. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2157 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1525.2       0.46%     7.000
USD/JPY                   93.44       -0.13%    -0.120
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.8772          --     0.033
SPOT GOLD                 1573.04     -0.02%    -0.300
US CRUDE                  90.27       -0.45%    -0.410
DOW JONES                 14127.82     0.27%     38.16
ASIA ADRS                136.27      -0.41%     -0.55
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
           
 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

