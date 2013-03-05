FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares up 1.3 pct; banks, retailers rally
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 5, 2013 / 5:20 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares up 1.3 pct; banks, retailers rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, March 5 (Reuters) - Australian stocks ended 1.3
percent higher on Tuesday, with financials and consumer staple
shares like supermarkets leading gains after healthy retail
figures and export data supported an upbeat outlook for the
economy.
    Australia's central bank kept its main cash rate at a record
low of 3.0 percent on Tuesday, but reiterated there was room to
cut if needed, which was broadly in line with market
expectations. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index trimmed gains after the rate
decision, but still ended the day 64.9 points higher at 5,075.4,
according to the latest data. It fell 1.5 percent on Monday to
its lowest close since Feb. 26.    
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.4
percent to 4,269.2.

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.