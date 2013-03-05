FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares buoyed by record Wall St close, upbeat domestic data
March 5, 2013

Australian shares buoyed by record Wall St close, upbeat domestic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent
on Wednesday after a record close on Wall Street, with banks and
miners leading the index as investor confidence was buoyed by
upbeat domestic data and signs of steady growth in China. 
     The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 35.7 points
at 5,111.1 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark rallied 1.3 percent on
Tuesday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6
percent, or 23.7 points, to 4,292.9.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
