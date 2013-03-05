Australian shares buoyed by record Wall St close, upbeat domestic data

SYDNEY, Mar 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.7 percent on Wednesday after a record close on Wall Street, with banks and miners leading the index as investor confidence was buoyed by upbeat domestic data and signs of steady growth in China. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index was up 35.7 points at 5,111.1 by 2310 GMT. The benchmark rallied 1.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.6 percent, or 23.7 points, to 4,292.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)