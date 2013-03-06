Australia shares rally, Westpac at all time high

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, Mar 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rallied 0.8 percent on Wednesday to a 4 1/2 year high as data showing the economy grew faster than its peers in the rich world in a 21-year run of expansion boosted sentiment. A record closing on Wall Street and steady growth in China, the country's top export destination, also encouraged investors. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 41.4 points higher according to the latest data. The benchmark rallied 1.3 percent on Wednesday. Westpac Banking Corp led the index higher, climbing 1.3 percent to reach an all-time high of A$31.66. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.7 percent or 28.8 points higher to 4,298. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)