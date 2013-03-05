Australia shares seen up on Dow record, local data

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Australian stocks look set for a firm start on Wednesday after a record close on Wall Street, with mining stocks likely to be in favour as investor confidence is buoyed by healthy domestic data and a steady outlook for China's economic growth. * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 5,099, a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rallied 1.3 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.2 percent to 4,276.8 in early trade. * The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in 2007 and as investors rushed in to join the party in anticipation of more gains. * Copper rose as a pledge by top consumer China to maintain economic growth at 7.5 percent boosted the outlook for demand, with added support coming from expectations of accommodative monetary policy around the world. * Resources stocks are set to bounce back, after some falls this week on new housing curbs in China. Top miner BHP Billiton Ltd 's ADR traded at a 2.2 percent premium to its ASX close. * GDP data at 0030 GMT is expected to show the economy picked up slightly in the fourth quarter. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1539.79 0.96% 14.590 USD/JPY 93.3 0.02% 0.020 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9013 -- 0.022 SPOT GOLD 1574.85 -0.01% -0.210 US CRUDE 90.68 0.62% 0.560 DOW JONES 14253.77 0.89% 125.95 ASIA ADRS 137.56 0.95% 1.29 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow surges to new closing high on economy, Fed's help * Oil Brent oil lifted by shut pipeline, China after 5-day fall * Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid * Copper gains as China growth outlook spurs demand hopes For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)