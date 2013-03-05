FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen up on Dow record, local data
March 5, 2013 / 10:21 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen up on Dow record, local data

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 6 (Reuters) - Australian stocks look set for a
firm start on Wednesday after a record close on Wall Street,
with mining stocks likely to be in favour as investor confidence
is buoyed by healthy domestic data and a steady outlook for
China's economic growth.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.4 percent
to 5,099, a 23.6-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark rallied 1.3 percent on
Monday. 
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index gained 0.2
percent to 4,276.8 in early trade.
    * The Dow Jones Industrial Average soared to a record
closing high on Tuesday, breaking through levels last seen in
2007 and as investors rushed in to join the party in
anticipation of more gains. 
    * Copper rose as a pledge by top consumer China to maintain
economic growth at 7.5 percent boosted the outlook for demand,
with added support coming from expectations of accommodative
monetary policy around the world. 
    * Resources stocks are set to bounce back, after some falls
this week on new housing curbs in China. Top miner BHP Billiton
Ltd 's ADR traded at a 2.2 percent premium to its ASX
close.
    * GDP data at 0030 GMT is expected to show the economy
picked up slightly in the fourth quarter.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2203 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1539.79      0.96%    14.590
USD/JPY                   93.3         0.02%     0.020
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9013          --     0.022
SPOT GOLD                 1574.85     -0.01%    -0.210
US CRUDE                  90.68        0.62%     0.560
DOW JONES                 14253.77     0.89%    125.95
ASIA ADRS                137.56       0.95%      1.29
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                   

  * Dow surges to new closing high on economy, Fed's help   
  * Oil Brent oil lifted by shut pipeline, China after 5-day
fall 
  * Gold pares gains as Dow's record saps safety bid      
  * Copper gains as China growth outlook spurs demand hopes
 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
