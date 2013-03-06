FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen edging up on Dow record, metals may cap
March 6, 2013 / 10:07 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
edging higher at open on Thursday, after the Dow reached another
record on signs of improvement in the U.S. jobs market, but
weaker metal prices may cap the gains in mining stocks. 
    
    * Local share price index futures were up 0.1
percent at 5,128, a 11.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark climbed 0.8 percent on
Wednesday to a 4-1/2 year closing high.  
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent to 4,311.4 in early trade.
    * The Dow closed modestly higher at another record on
Wednesday as investors bet that favorable market conditions
would continue, helped by a private payroll survey that boded
well for the monthly jobs report due at the week's end.
    * Copper fell as the dollar rose and as investors fretted
about demand in the world's top metals consumer China. 
    * Australia's economy grew at a moderate pace last quarter
as a long-awaited surge in resource exports helped offset
softness elsewhere, while recent evidence suggests the growth
pulse might have quickened since then. 
    * Australia's trade balance for January is due at 0030 GMT. 
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2131 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1541.46      0.11%     1.670
USD/JPY                   94.08        0.86%     0.800
10-YR US TSY YLD     1.9427          --     0.045
SPOT GOLD                 1583.96      0.57%     8.900
US CRUDE                  90.43       -0.43%    -0.390
DOW JONES                 14296.24     0.30%     42.47
ASIA ADRS                138.06       0.37%      0.50
-------------------------------------------------------------   
 
    
  * Dow closes at another record high                      
  * Oil falls to $111/bbl on U.S. inventory build         
  * Gold up, faces headwind from wall Street rally       
  * Copper dips on strong dollar, weak demand in China  
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on 

 (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by John Mair)

