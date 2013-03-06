FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australian shares inch up on U.S. lead, domestic growth
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
March 6, 2013 / 11:17 PM / 5 years ago

Australian shares inch up on U.S. lead, domestic growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.2
percent in early morning trade on Thursday after the Dow reached
another record on signs of improvement in the U.S. jobs market
and domestic data showed Australia's economy grew at a moderate
pace last quarter.
     The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 10.7 points
to 5,127.5 by 2310 GMT. The index rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday
to a fresh 4-1/2 year high.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7
percent, or 31 points, to 4,329.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.