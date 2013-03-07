Australia shares slip after wider trade deficit, banks weak

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday, dragged down by the financial sector after official figures showed the country's trade deficit widened by more than expected and investors awaited data on China's trade balance due on Friday. The S&P/ASX 200 index was off 7.6 points at 5,109.2 according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on Wednesday to fresh 4-1/2-year highs. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.8 percent or 35.5 points lower at 4,333.5. (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)