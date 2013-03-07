FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares slip after wider trade deficit, banks weak
#Hot Stocks
March 7, 2013

Australia shares slip after wider trade deficit, banks weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, March 7 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.2
percent on Thursday, dragged down by the financial sector after
official figures showed the country's trade deficit widened by
more than expected and investors awaited data on China's trade
balance due on Friday. 
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was off 7.6 points at 5,109.2
according to the latest data. The benchmark rose 0.8 percent on
Wednesday to fresh 4-1/2-year highs.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the
session 0.8 percent or 35.5 points lower at 4,333.5.

 (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
