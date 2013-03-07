FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australian shares rise, NZ stocks hit all-time high
March 7, 2013 / 11:31 PM / in 5 years

Australian shares rise, NZ stocks hit all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SYDNEY, Mar 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.3
percent on Friday, led by financials and miners after the Dow
hit another record high on Wall St and metal prices firmed.
    Blue chip miners BHP Billiton Ltd and Rio Tinto Ltd
 climbed 0.5 percent and 1.5 percent respectively.
    National Australia Bank led financial stocks,
posting gains of 0.5 percent.
     The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index added 15.7 points
to 5,124.9 by 2313 GMT. The index slipped 0.2 percent on
Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.3
percent, or 15 points, to 4,348.5, an all-time high, surpassing
its previous high hit in May 2007.

 (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
