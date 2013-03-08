FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares rise on China data, NZ reaches all-time high
March 8, 2013 / 5:21 AM / 5 years ago

Australia shares rise on China data, NZ reaches all-time high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)
    SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3
percent after a volatile start on Friday, led by the miners as
Chinese data bolstered investor sentiment ahead of the
closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later on
Friday.
    Blue chip miners led the gains, with BHP Billiton Ltd
 rallying 0.8 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd 
climbed 1.8 percent.
    The S&P/ASX 200 index was 14.2 points higher at
5,123.4 according to the latest data. The index slipped 0.2
percent on Thursday.
    New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the
session 0.5 percent or 20.5 points up to an all-time high of
4,354.

 (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

