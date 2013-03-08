Australia shares rise on China data, NZ reaches all-time high

(Updates to close) SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.3 percent after a volatile start on Friday, led by the miners as Chinese data bolstered investor sentiment ahead of the closely-watched U.S. non-farm payrolls report due later on Friday. Blue chip miners led the gains, with BHP Billiton Ltd rallying 0.8 percent while rival Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.8 percent. The S&P/ASX 200 index was 14.2 points higher at 5,123.4 according to the latest data. The index slipped 0.2 percent on Thursday. New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index closed the session 0.5 percent or 20.5 points up to an all-time high of 4,354. (Reporting By Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)