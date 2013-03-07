FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen higher on firm data, metals prices
March 7, 2013 / 11:01 PM / in 5 years

Australia shares seen higher on firm data, metals prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen
opening higher on Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial average
 hit a record high on the back of economic data, with
major miners set to rise on firmer global metals prices.
    
    * Local share price index futures were up 0.4
percent at 5,131, a 21.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX
200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower
at 5,109.2 on Thursday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1
percent in early trade.
    * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the
Dow ending at a record close for a third straight day as jobless
claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labour market's recovery
a day before the closely watched payrolls report. 
    * Copper and aluminium prices rebounded, lifted by a strong
euro and U.S. data that boosted the outlook for growth, but slow
demand from top consumer China may keep further gains in check. 
    * BHP Billiton responded to China's allegations of
manipulating the market, saying that it was committed to a
transparent iron ore market. 

                                                                                
 ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2229 GMT ------------
                     INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
 S&P 500                          1544.26      0.18%     2.800
 USD/JPY                          94.81           0%     0.000
 10-YR US TSY YLD                 1.9947          --     0.055
 SPOT GOLD                        1577.95     -0.03%    -0.450
 US CRUDE                         91.56        1.25%     1.130
 DOW JONES                        14329.49     0.23%     33.25
 ASIA ADRS                        137.08      -0.71%     -0.98
 -------------------------------------------------------------                  
 
 
        
  * Dow closes at another high, eyes turn to U.S. payrolls  
  * Crude rises on surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims    
  * Gold drops as stimulus hopes fade, payrolls eyed      
  * Copper, aluminium gain on U.S. jobs data             
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    

 (Reporting by Michael Sin; Editing by John Mair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
