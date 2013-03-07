Australia shares seen higher on firm data, metals prices

SYDNEY, March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen opening higher on Friday after the Dow Jones Industrial average hit a record high on the back of economic data, with major miners set to rise on firmer global metals prices. * Local share price index futures were up 0.4 percent at 5,131, a 21.8 point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.2 percent lower at 5,109.2 on Thursday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.1 percent in early trade. * U.S. stocks closed modestly higher on Thursday, with the Dow ending at a record close for a third straight day as jobless claims data pointed to a pick-up in the labour market's recovery a day before the closely watched payrolls report. * Copper and aluminium prices rebounded, lifted by a strong euro and U.S. data that boosted the outlook for growth, but slow demand from top consumer China may keep further gains in check. * BHP Billiton responded to China's allegations of manipulating the market, saying that it was committed to a transparent iron ore market. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2229 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1544.26 0.18% 2.800 USD/JPY 94.81 0% 0.000 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.9947 -- 0.055 SPOT GOLD 1577.95 -0.03% -0.450 US CRUDE 91.56 1.25% 1.130 DOW JONES 14329.49 0.23% 33.25 ASIA ADRS 137.08 -0.71% -0.98 ------------------------------------------------------------- * Dow closes at another high, eyes turn to U.S. payrolls * Crude rises on surprise drop in U.S. jobless claims * Gold drops as stimulus hopes fade, payrolls eyed * Copper, aluminium gain on U.S. jobs data For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Reporting by Michael Sin; Editing by John Mair)