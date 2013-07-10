FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares pare gains after gloomy China trade data
July 10, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares pare gains after gloomy China trade data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose 0.4 percent on Wednesday, pulling back from a stronger start after disappointing Chinese trade data raised fresh concerns about slowing growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.

The index ended in positive territory as investors raised the odds for a rate cut by the Reserve Bank of Australia in August, after the International Monetary Fund trimmed its global growth forecast, analysts said.

The S&P/ASX 200 index gained 19.7 points to 4,901.4, the highest close since May 31. The benchmark jumped 1.5 percent on Tuesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.7 percent to 4,556.8.

Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Shri Navaratnam

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
