FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares pare early gains, investors cautious over China GDP
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 12, 2013 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares pare early gains, investors cautious over China GDP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 12 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished 0.2 percent higher on Friday, as Wall Street closed at record highs, but investor sentiment was dampened ahead of GDP data from China that could show weakness in Australia’s largest export market.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 8.2 points higher to 4,973.9 after notching a 7-week intra-day high of 5012.5. The benchmark gained 2.7 percent for the week, its biggest gain in 11 weeks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.2 percent or 8.3 points to finish the session at 4,568.3. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.