Australia shares finish slightly higher on China GDP relief, Wall St
July 15, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares finish slightly higher on China GDP relief, Wall St

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares finished the session 0.2 percent higher in volatile trade on Monday, reflecting relief that Chinese GDP data was in line with expectations plus last week’s Wall Street rally.

China’s annual economic growth slowed to 7.5 percent in the second quarter of 2013 from 7.7 percent in January-March, official data showed on Monday.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 7.2 points to finish at 4,981.1. The benchmark gained 2.7 percent last week, its biggest rise in 11 weeks. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent or 37.9 points to finish the session at 4,606.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
