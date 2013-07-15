FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares seen rising but growth worries may cap gains
July 15, 2013 / 11:02 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen rising but growth worries may cap gains

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to
open higher on Tuesday following Wall Street's rise but could
stall on worries about the world's two biggest economies, as
China's growth slowed and U.S. retail sales rose less than
expected in June.
      
    * Share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to
4,962.0, however that is a 19.1-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on
Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2
points to 4,604.2 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street, Citigroup's strong earnings helped the S&P
500 end higher on Monday for an eighth straight day, the longest
such streak since mid-January, though weak retail sales limited
gains in a session with the lowest volume of the year.
    * Copper fell on Monday, pressured by a strong dollar and
concerns about the outlook for metals demand after data showed
China's growth slowed in the second quarter. Gold slipped.
    * The U.S. government said on Monday retail sales increased
0.4 percent in June, half the rise economists polled by Reuters
had forecast.
    

----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2237 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1682.5       0.14%     2.310
USD/JPY                   99.85           0%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.5428          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1284.14      0.17%     2.150
US CRUDE                  106.49       0.16%     0.170
DOW JONES                 15484.26     0.13%     19.96
ASIA ADRS                141.42       0.57%      0.80
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        
            
  * S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup      
  * Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data             
  * Gold inches down, Bernanke eyed for stimulus clue     
  * Copper falls on dollar strength, China growth worries 
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

