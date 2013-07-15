Australia shares seen rising but growth worries may cap gains

MELBOURNE, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday following Wall Street's rise but could stall on worries about the world's two biggest economies, as China's growth slowed and U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in June. * Share price index futures rose 0.4 percent to 4,962.0, however that is a 19.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index. The benchmark rose 0.2 percent on Monday. * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 2 points to 4,604.2 in early trade. * On Wall Street, Citigroup's strong earnings helped the S&P 500 end higher on Monday for an eighth straight day, the longest such streak since mid-January, though weak retail sales limited gains in a session with the lowest volume of the year. * Copper fell on Monday, pressured by a strong dollar and concerns about the outlook for metals demand after data showed China's growth slowed in the second quarter. Gold slipped. * The U.S. government said on Monday retail sales increased 0.4 percent in June, half the rise economists polled by Reuters had forecast. ----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2237 GMT ------------ INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1682.5 0.14% 2.310 USD/JPY 99.85 0% 0.030 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5428 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1284.14 0.17% 2.150 US CRUDE 106.49 0.16% 0.170 DOW JONES 15484.26 0.13% 19.96 ASIA ADRS 141.42 0.57% 0.80 ------------------------------------------------------------- * S&P 500 gains for an 8th day, boosted by Citigroup * Oil prices edge higher on China, U.S. data * Gold inches down, Bernanke eyed for stimulus clue * Copper falls on dollar strength, China growth worries For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian newspapers, double click on (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 4234) (Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)