Australia shares end flat; Rio jumps on strong production
July 16, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares end flat; Rio jumps on strong production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a marginal 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday in thin trade, hurt by worries over slowing economic growth in Australia’s biggest trading partner China and bucking record gains in Wall Street.

Rio Tinto Ltd climbed 1.4 percent after the world’s second-biggest miner posted strong production figures for the second quarter and maintained the production guidance for 2013.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.9 points to 4,986.0, according to the latest data. The benchmark has risen for six straight days but trading volumes remained thin as investors were still cautious about the global economic outlook.

The Reserve Bank of Australia, in the minutes of its July meeting published on Tuesday, maintained its easing bias but noted that the weakening Australian dollar added to inflation risks.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index shed 0.6 percent or 29.7 points to finish at 4,576.5. (Reporting by Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Miral Fahmy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
