Australia shares seen falling on Wall St, miners may cap losses

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are seen falling in early trade on Wednesday, after Wall Street ended lower overnight ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve testimony, but a rise in metals prices may support miners.

* Local share price index futures fell 6 points, a 45-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday.

* New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index remained flat in early trade.

* The S&P 500 snapped its eight-day winning streak on Tuesday after disappointing sales from Coca-Cola, while investors turned cautious on the day before the Federal Reserve chairman’s congressional testimony begins.

* Copper rose on Tuesday, helped by a weaker dollar, as investors waited for further signals on when the U.S. Federal Reserve might begin to rein in its monthly bond-buying programme.

* Gold rose as signs of stabilizing U.S. inflation suggested the Federal Reserve is on track to start tapering its bond purchases later this year rather than imminently.

* World no.1 miner BHP Billiton Ltd reported a 7 percent increase in copper production year-on-year for the June quarter and an increase of 17 percent for iron ore production in the same period.

INSTRUMENT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1676.26 -0.37% -6.240 USD/JPY 99.13 0.04% 0.040 10-YR US TSY YLD 2.5317 -- 0.000 SPOT GOLD 1290.44 -0.12% -1.550 US CRUDE 105.75 -0.24% -0.250 DOW JONES 15451.85 -0.21% -32.41 ASIA ADRS 141.26 -0.11% -0.16 -------------------------------------------------------------

* S&P retreats after 8 days of gains as Coca-Cola drags * Oil rises as U.S. gasoline hits 4-month high * Gold up as stable CPI eases stimulus tapering fears * Copper rises after 2-day fall, weaker dollar helps

