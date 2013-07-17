FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close modestly lower ahead of Bernanke testimony
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 17, 2013 / 6:16 AM / in 4 years

Australia shares close modestly lower ahead of Bernanke testimony

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares slipped 0.1 percent at the end of trade on Wednesday after Wall Street ended lower overnight ahead of testimony by the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, but a rise in metals prices and a robust production report from BHP Billiton helped pare losses.

The S&P/ASX 200 index slipped 4.3 points to finish at 4,981.7. The benchmark edged 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index edged 0.1 percent or 2.4 points higher to finish the session at 4,579. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Ron Popeski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.