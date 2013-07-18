FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post modest gains, defensives fall
July 18, 2013

Australia shares post modest gains, defensives fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged 0.2 percent higher on Thursday after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said the timeline for winding down stimulus was not set in stone, but losses in defensive stocks capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 10.5 points to finish the session at 4,993.4. The benchmark slipped 0.1 percent on Wednesday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 15.6 points to finish the session at 4,563.4. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
