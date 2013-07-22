FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen climbing on miners' pick-up
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
Science
Musk shrinks SpaceX Mars rocket to cut costs
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 22, 2013 / 10:50 PM / 4 years ago

Australia shares seen climbing on miners' pick-up

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

Australian shares are set to open higher on Tuesday, buoyed by
the miners as copper prices rose on healthy Chinese demand,
though stocks gains are likely to be limited as caution reigns
ahead of the local reporting season.
    
    * Local share price index futures rose 0.3 percent
to 4,974.0, but that was a 27.9-point discount to the underlying
S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.6 percent
on Monday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index rose 6.6
points to 4,560.7 in early trade.
    * On Wall Street, the S&P 500 notched a third consecutive
record closing high on Monday and major indexes rose, though
disappointing McDonald's earnings kept the Dow from making
significant gains.
    * Copper rose for a third day to its highest level in more
than a month, boosted by higher Chinese copper imports, China's
move to lift controls on lending rates and a weaker dollar. Gold
surged 3 percent to a one-month high.
    * Fortescue Metals Group releases its June quarter
production report on Tuesday, with investors looking for an
update on its expansion to 155 million tonnes a year capacity
and talks to sell a stake in its port and rail unit, The Pilbara
Infrastructure, to raise up to $4 billion. 
    
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2236 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1695.53       0.2%     3.440
USD/JPY                   99.57       -0.07%    -0.070
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.4841          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1336.96      0.14%     1.920
US CRUDE                  106.98       0.04%     0.040
DOW JONES                 15545.55     0.01%      1.81
ASIA ADRS                142.49       0.43%      0.62
-------------------------------------------------------------   
                                                        

        
  * Wall St edges higher despite McDonald's disappointment  
  * U.S. crude ends lower on profit-taking, Brent inches up 
  * Gold surges above $1,300, bears seek cover            
  * Copper up 1.6 pct on Chinese data, weaker dollar     
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.