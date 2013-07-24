FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares finish at two-month high, China PMI caps gains
July 24, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares finish at two-month high, China PMI caps gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended at a two-month closing high on Wednesday, underpinned by the mining and financial sectors but signs of a further slowdown in China’s manufacturing sector renewed concern about the strength of demand in Australia’s largest export market, capping gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index finished the session 0.4 percent or 18 points higher to 5,035.1 after reaching an intraday high of 5,053.8. The benchmark rose 0.3 percent on Tuesday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index finished 0.4 percent higher to 4,599.2. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
