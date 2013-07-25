Australia shares reverse early losses to finish flat

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares reversed early losses to finish the session flat on Thursday after a recovery in metals prices and a jump in the financial sector helped offset a retreat on Wall Street overnight.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.5 points to 5,035.6. The benchmark rose 0.4 percent to end at a two-month closing high on Wednesday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.5 percent or 22.4 points to finish the session at 4,576.8. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Jijo Jacob)