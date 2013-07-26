FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares end higher, up 1.4 pct for the week
#Hot Stocks
July 26, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares end higher, up 1.4 pct for the week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares edged up 0.1 percent on Friday, led by big banks, while mining stocks weighed on the index amid concerns about slowing growth in China.

Caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting next week also kept a lid on gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 6.4 points to 5,042.0. The benchmark, which finished flat on Thursday, was up 1.4 percent for the week and posted its highest close in two months.

Analysts had expected the session to be subdued as there was little market-moving news and investors are waiting for an update on the outlook for U.S. monetary stimulus after the Fed’s meeting ends on Wednesday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index added 0.1 percent to 4,582.0. (Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

