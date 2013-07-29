FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares post minute gain, CBA hits all-time closing high
July 29, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares post minute gain, CBA hits all-time closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended a volatile day’s trade just 0.1 percent higher on Monday after strong leads from the financial sector were undermined by weakness in miners, with investors remaining cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s policy-setting meeting this week.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia added 0.3 percent to an hit an all-time closing high of A$73.86

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.3 points to 5,046.3 to hover at 2-month highs, and is up 5.1 percent so far for July. The benchmark edged up 0.1 percent on Friday.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index slipped 0.1 percent or 3.5 points to finish at 4,578.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)

