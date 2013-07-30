FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares seen slipping on China growth worries
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 30, 2013 / 11:03 PM / in 4 years

Australia shares seen slipping on China growth worries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MELBOURNE, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares are poised
to open a touch lower on Wednesday, with miners weighed down by
worries that manufacturing in top metals consumer China
contracted in July.
    
    * Stock index futures rose 0.1 percent to 5,014.0,
but that was a 33.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200
index close. The benchmark reversed early losses to
finish flat on Tuesday.
    * New Zealand's benchmark NZX 50 index ticked 1
point higher to 4,551.8 in early trade.
    * The S&P 500 and Nasdaq ended higher on Tuesday, lifted by
gains in the technology sector, while potash shares were the
day's big losers.
    * Copper slid to its weakest in nearly three weeks on
Tuesday as expectations of weak manufacturing data from top
consumer China dimmed prospects for growth in metals demand.
    * Top global miner BHP Billiton may dip on worries
about its undeveloped potash assets, after potash producers'
share prices were clobbered on fears of a price war for the key
crop nutrient as Russian potash giant Uralkali said it would
quit its marketing joint venture with Belaruskali.     
  
    * Origin Energy is due to release its June quarter
production report on Wednesday.
    
----------------------MARKET SNAPSHOT @ 2248 GMT ------------
                    INSTRUMENT   LAST       PCT CHG   NET CHG
S&P 500                   1685.96      0.04%     0.630
USD/JPY                   98.06        0.03%     0.030
10-YR US TSY YLD     2.6063          --     0.000
SPOT GOLD                 1326.89      0.02%     0.200
US CRUDE                  103.13       0.05%     0.050
DOW JONES                 15520.59    -0.01%     -1.38
ASIA ADRS                138.60       0.18%      0.24
-------------------------------------------------------------   
    
        
  * S&P 500, Nasdaq end up as tech gains; potash shares sink 
  * Oil slips, spread widens as U.S. rally seen excessive  
  * Gold eases in quiet trade, all eyes on Fed meeting    
  * Copper falls to 3-week low on fears of China gloom   
    
    For a digest of the day's business stories in Australian 
newspapers, double click on    
        
 (Australia/New Zealand bureaux; +61 2 9373 1800/+64 4 471 
4234)
        

 (Editing by Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.