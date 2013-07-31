FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia shares inch up to 2-month closing high
#Hot Stocks
July 31, 2013

Australia shares inch up to 2-month closing high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, July 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares pared some earlier gains to inch up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, underpinned by yield plays in banks, but miners fell as investors cut exposure ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy decision and data that could raise questions on global demand.

Investors were buying banks for higher yields as they braced for an expected cut in official interest rates next week after Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Glenn Stevens said on Tuesday that inflation would be no bar to a cut in interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index added 4.8 points to 5,052.0. The benchmark ended July with a 5.5 percent gain, the biggest monthly gain since November 2012.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index was down 0.3 percent to 4,538.0.

Reporting By Maggie Lu Yueyang; Editing by Matt Driskill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
