Australia shares close at 2-1/2 month high, banks and miners lead
August 2, 2013 / 6:26 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close at 2-1/2 month high, banks and miners lead

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed 1.1 percent to close at a 2-1/2 month high on Friday, driven by the financial and mining sectors, after Wall Street notched strong gains and metals prices rose.

The S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 55.3 points to finish at 5,116.8, ahead of U.S. nonfarm payrolls data that could offer clues on the timing of the Federal Reserve’s stimulus reduction.

The benchmark rose 1.5 percent for the week, a second consecutive week of gains.

New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index rose 0.8 percent or 37.1 points to 4,582.9. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
