Australia shares close lower, focus turns to earnings after RBA cut

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday after Wall Street dipped slightly overnight, with investors turning to the local reporting season for cues after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points as widely expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.7 points to finish at 5,105.6 in thin trade. The benchmark eased 0.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 14 points to finish the session at 4,575.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)