FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Australia shares close lower, focus turns to earnings after RBA cut
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 6, 2013 / 6:21 AM / 4 years ago

Australia shares close lower, focus turns to earnings after RBA cut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Updates to close)

SYDNEY, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell 0.1 percent on Tuesday after Wall Street dipped slightly overnight, with investors turning to the local reporting season for cues after the Reserve Bank of Australia cut its key policy rate by 25 basis points as widely expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index fell 5.7 points to finish at 5,105.6 in thin trade. The benchmark eased 0.1 percent on Monday. New Zealand’s benchmark NZX 50 index fell 0.3 percent or 14 points to finish the session at 4,575.5. (Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.